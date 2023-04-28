Top 10 TV actresses who flaunt cleavage in bold outfits: Hina, Ankita, Tejasswi and more
Urmimala Banerjee
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Apr 28, 2023
Hina Khan has made hotness synonymous with her. This Eli Bitton gown was a tantalizing one.
Ankita Lokhande in a plunging Gavin Miguel gown screams sexy in the pic.
Nikki Tamboli is proud of her curvaceous body and her hot pics are proof
Tejasswi Prakash is a gym junkie with a perfect 10 body. She can carry off any dress.
Karishma Tanna is a natural hottie with a body to die for. Lady in red knows to dare and bare.
Tina Datta might be petite but has a hourglass frame. Her glam avatars have some skin show.
Surbhi Chandna is not shy of showing off her well endowed body. She exudes oomph in desi wear.
Rubina Dilaik created mayhem with this look in a shimmery dress. Fans began wildin' and how.
Rashami Desai has surprised many with her bold choices of late. She has a curvy frame.
Nia Sharma has been bold and beautiful all through. The actress rocks every kind of outfit.
