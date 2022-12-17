Tejasswi Prakash

Tejasswi Prakash is a total stunner in this black bodycon dress.

Nikita Thakkar

Source: Bollywood

Tina Datta

Bigg Boss 16's Tina Datta is a true fashionista.

Source: Bollywood

Shraddha Arya

Shraddha Arya is a vision in white in this one.

Source: Bollywood

Madalsa Sharma

Anupamaa's Madalsa Sharma loves to shimmer.

Source: Bollywood

Hina Khan

Hina Khan has always been bold and beautiful.

Source: Bollywood

Mouni Roy

Mouni Roy - Why you so beautiful?

Source: Bollywood

Shehnaaz Gill

Shehnaaz Gill looks FAB in a black bodycon dress.

Source: Bollywood

Nia Sharma

Nia Sharma is a total pataka.

Source: Bollywood

Nikki Tamboli

Nikki Tamboli has looks to kill.

Source: Bollywood

Surbhi Jyoti

Surbhi Jyoti sizzles all the way in black.

Source: Bollywood

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Kiara Advani, Disha Patani and more Bollywood DIVAS in shortest pink dresses 

 Find Out More