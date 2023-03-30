Top 10 TV actresses who were trolled for their 'too hot to handle' fashion choices

Let’s take a look at TV beauties who got trolled for their bold fashion style

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 30, 2023

Urfi Javed

Urfi Javed sets her own fashion standards with exposing style but get brutally trolled on a daily basis

Nia Sharma

Nia Sharma is often trolled for her risque dressing sense

Tina Dutta

Tina brutally got trolled for uploading her bikini pictures on Instagram

Divya Agarwal

Divya Agarwal often wore a backless dress and got brutally trolled for the same

Anusha Dandekar

Anusha went bare for a photo shoot and her fans were unhappy leading trolls her way

Mouni Roy

Mouni Roy looked too hot to handle in this frame but trollers weren’t happy with her sexy look

Rakhi Sawant

Like Urfi, Rakhi Sawant never left a chance to share bold pictures. Netizens trolled her brutally for her hot photo shoots.

Rubina Dillaik

Trolls slammed Rubina Dillaik for showing off her skin

Ayesha Singh

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin actress also got trolled for her bikini photo

Kamya Panjabi

People expressed hate when Kamya shared her photo in a bikini

