Top 10 TV and Bollywood couples who separated after years of marriage

A look at top TV and Bollywood couples who decided to opt for divorce after being married for years.

Nikita Thakkar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 10, 2023

Shubhangi Atre and Piyush Poorey

Shubhangi Atre and Piyush Poorey separated after 19 years of marriage.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Ridhi Dogra and Raqesh Bapat

Ridhi Dogra and Raqesh Bapat opted for divorce after being together for years.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Hrithik Roshan-Sussanne Khan

Hrithik Roshan-Sussanne Khan were married for almost 14 years before they parted ways.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Dhanush and Aishwaryaa

Dhanush and Aishwaryaa also went their separate ways after being married for 18 years.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Aamir Ali-Sanjeeda Shaikh

Aamir Ali-Sanjeeda Shaikh are no more a couple.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Farhan Akhtar-Adhuna Bhabani

Farhan Akhtar-Adhuna Bhabani were married for 15 years but their relationship fell apart.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Sachin Shroff-Juhi Parmar

Sachin Shroff-Juhi Parmar too were married for a long time but they are now divorced.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Arjun Rampal-Mehr Jessia

Arjun Rampal-Mehr Jesia ended their marriage after 21 long years.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Saif Ali Khan-Amrita Singh

Saif Ali Khan-Amrita Singh were together for more than a decade before calling it quits.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Kiran Karmarkar-Rinku Dhawan

Kiran Karmarkar-Rinku Dhawan ended their almost 15-year-long marriage in 2017.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Malaika Arora-Arbaaz Khan

Malaika Arora-Arbaaz Khan were also married for years.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Top Bollywood stars who own Mercedes Maybach 

 

 Find Out More