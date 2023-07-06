Top 10 TV bahus that have ruled hearts with their onscreen and offscreen personality
Siddhi Chatterjee
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jul 06, 2023
Radhika Madan played Ishani in Meri Aashiqui Tumse Hi but she is so hot in real life and how?
Sriti Jha essayed Pragya in Kumkum Bhagya but she looks cute in real.
Mouni Roy played Shivanya in Naagin but she is the hottest in real.
Drashti Dhami played Gayatri in Ek Tha Raja, Ek Tha Rani but look at her real life photo.
Madirakshi Mundle played Sita in Siya Ke Ram but in real she looks hottie.
Saanvi Talwar essayed Manvi in Yeh Kahan Aa Gaye Hum but look at her in real.
Tejaswi Prakash Wayangankar played Ragini in Swaragini but in real she is a temptress.
Shweta Tiwari ruled TV as Prerna and in Begusarai but in reality, she is hot.
Saumya Tandon got famous as Anita from Bhabhi Ji Ghar Pe Hain but in real looks like a model.
Nia Sharma debuted with Ek Hazaron Mei Meri Behena Hai but is a fashionista in real life.
On the TV screen, these stars have played good bahus.
Off-screen these TV bahus are too hot.
