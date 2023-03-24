TOP 10 TV beauties who love to flaunt tattoos: Urfi Javed, Erica Fernandes and more 

In this web story, let's have a look at the list of TV actresses who got inked and don't shy away from flaunting their tattoos from Urfi Javed, Erica Fernandes to Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin's Aishwarya Sharma and more on the list.   

Shivani Pawaskar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 24, 2023

Jennifer Winget 

Jennifer has inked Hakuna Matata on her back. 

Aishwarya Sharma

Aiswarya inked her husband Neil Bhatt's first name on her wrist. 

Priya Ahuja

Another Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyarar Meiin actress is on the list. Priya got inked on the inner arm and forearm as well.   

Nia Sharma

Can you spot Nia's tattoo? It's written in Latin and translates to 'Have A Nice Day'. 

Pavitra Punia

Pavitra has 7 chakras inked on her back. 

Devoleena Bhattacharjee

Devo also has a tattoo on her back which she flaunts when wearing backless. 

Erica Fernandes

Erica Fernandes has a cross on her wrist. 

Rashami Desai

Rashami Desai has two tattoos. One on her ankle and one on her inner wrist. 

Chhavi Mittal

Chhavi Mittal already has 6 tattoos and got 5 more recently.

Urfi Javed 

Urfi Javed has a feather tattoo on her rib cage. 

