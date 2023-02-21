Top 10 TV celebs who come from very humble backgrounds

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin actress Ayesha Singh, Anupamaa star Rupali Ganguly, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai diva Pranali Rathod and more TV celebs who come from a humble background.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 21, 2023
Gaurav Khanna worked as a marketing manager in an IT firm.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin actress Ayesha Singh have emerged from humble background.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin actor Neil Bhatt comes from a humble background.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Anupamaa actress Rupali Ganguly made her acting debut at age seven with Saaheb in 1985.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor Harshad Chopda started his TV career with Mamta.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Pranali Rathod suffered a lot before getting fame.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Shaheer Sheikh talked about his financial struggles earlier in his career.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Actress revealed about her struggle with rejections in the industry due to her skin colour.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Comedian Kapil Sharma recalled his initial struggling days.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Aishwarya Sharma spoke about her two years of struggle in the city.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!