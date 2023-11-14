Top 10 TV divas who tied the knot with super successful and rich men

Janhvi Sharma

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 14, 2023

Mouni Roy has tied the knot with Suraj Nambiar who is an investment banker in Dubai.

Ankita Lokhande's husband Vicky Jain has coal washeries in Bilaspur worth over Rs 100 crore.

Lovey Sasan is married to Koushik Krishnamurthy who is from a family of real estate developers and urban planners in Bangalore.

Aamna Sharif is married to Amit Kapoor who is a film distributor and producer.

Ankita Bhargava is married to Karan Patel who is the head of his family business. His father has an exports and packaging business.

Actress Neha Marda is married to a businessman, Ayushman Agarwal who is from Patna.

Smriti Khanna is married to Gautam Gupta who comes from a film family. His father owns a post-production company and is a film financer.

Aashka Goradia got married to Brent Goble in 2017. He is a weapons instructor and range safety officer in Las Vegas.

Additi Gupta got married to Kabir Chopra in September 2018. He works in the hospitality industry and is a rich businessman.

Deepika Singh got married the director of her television show Rohit Raj Goyal.

