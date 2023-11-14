Top 10 TV divas who tied the knot with super successful and rich men
Janhvi Sharma
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 14, 2023
Mouni Roy has tied the knot with Suraj Nambiar who is an investment banker in Dubai.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Ankita Lokhande's husband Vicky Jain has coal washeries in Bilaspur worth over Rs 100 crore.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Lovey Sasan is married to Koushik Krishnamurthy who is from a family of real estate developers and urban planners in Bangalore.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Aamna Sharif is married to Amit Kapoor who is a film distributor and producer.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Ankita Bhargava is married to Karan Patel who is the head of his family business. His father has an exports and packaging business.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Actress Neha Marda is married to a businessman, Ayushman Agarwal who is from Patna.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Smriti Khanna is married to Gautam Gupta who comes from a film family. His father owns a post-production company and is a film financer.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Aashka Goradia got married to Brent Goble in 2017. He is a weapons instructor and range safety officer in Las Vegas.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Additi Gupta got married to Kabir Chopra in September 2018. He works in the hospitality industry and is a rich businessman.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Deepika Singh got married the director of her television show Rohit Raj Goyal.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Bigg Boss 17: Ankita Lokhande abuses husband Vicky Jain on national television; here's what happened next
Find Out More