Harshad Chopra and Pranali Rathod

Famously known as Abhira, Harshad and Pranali have fixed the first spot for themselves

Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav Khanna

Anupamaa fame Rupali and Gaurav are ruling the hearts since the beginning. Audience are loving their chemistry onscreen

Tejasswi Prakash and Simba Nagpal

Naagin 6 jodi Simba and Tejasswi are on the 3rd position as the viewers are really loving them onscreen

Sumbul Touqeer and Fahmaan Khan

As their fans call them, Arylie have made their way to the top 10 by winning the 4th position

Ankit Gupta and Priyanka Chaudhary

Ankit and Priyanka’s chemistry is adored by their fans

Abrar Qazi and Sargun Kaur Luthra

Abrar and Sargun’ chahtein are loved by the viewers and they have voted the jodi to be on the 6th position

Aishwarya Khare and Rohit Suchanti

Bhagya Lakshmi’s Lakshmi and Rishi have a crackling chemistry together and they stand on the 7th position

Mugdha Chaphekar and Krishna Kaul

Ranbir and Prachi of Kum Kum Bhagya have a great bond onscreen and them together are loved by the audience

Shraddha Arya and Shakti Arora

Shakti Arora has fit well in the shoes of Dheeraj Dhoopar. Shraddha and Shakti also look good onscreen

Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar

Ram and Priya of Bade Achhe Lagte Hai 2 are at No. 10 as per FMN ratings

