These 10 Jodis are ruling the TV industrySource: Bollywood
Famously known as Abhira, Harshad and Pranali have fixed the first spot for themselvesSource: Bollywood
Anupamaa fame Rupali and Gaurav are ruling the hearts since the beginning. Audience are loving their chemistry onscreenSource: Bollywood
Naagin 6 jodi Simba and Tejasswi are on the 3rd position as the viewers are really loving them onscreenSource: Bollywood
As their fans call them, Arylie have made their way to the top 10 by winning the 4th positionSource: Bollywood
Ankit and Priyanka’s chemistry is adored by their fansSource: Bollywood
Abrar and Sargun’ chahtein are loved by the viewers and they have voted the jodi to be on the 6th positionSource: Bollywood
Bhagya Lakshmi’s Lakshmi and Rishi have a crackling chemistry together and they stand on the 7th positionSource: Bollywood
Ranbir and Prachi of Kum Kum Bhagya have a great bond onscreen and them together are loved by the audienceSource: Bollywood
Shakti Arora has fit well in the shoes of Dheeraj Dhoopar. Shraddha and Shakti also look good onscreenSource: Bollywood
Ram and Priya of Bade Achhe Lagte Hai 2 are at No. 10 as per FMN ratingsSource: Bollywood
