TOP 10 TV News: Asim Riaz in Khatron Ke Khiladi 13, Kapil Sharma asked to flirt with Bollywood actresses and more

From Asim Riaz being approached for Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 to Kapil Sharma making a shocking revelation about being asked to flirt with the actresses on The Kapil Sharma Show and more, here's what made the news in the TV world today.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 16, 2023
As per reports. Abdu Rozik is upset that the Mandali is quite busy due to their personal and professional life and hence, the bond he feels is not the same. Moreover, MC Stan and Abdu were to shoot a song which has not happened. It seems Abdu is feeling neglected.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Anuj will blame and berate Anupamaa for letting Choti Anu go with Maaya. He claims that he feels suffocated in the same room as her.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
If reports are anything to go by, Asim Riaz has been approached for Khatron Ke Khiladi 13. Will he say yes to test his fears?Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Chhavi Mittal had posted a heartfelt note slamming trolls over her kissing post. And now, she has thanked all the fans for supporting her.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Sana Khan is expecting her first child with Anas Saiyad. The baby is due in June.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
On Shehnaaz Gill's chat show, Kapil revealed that the channel wrote an email to him asking him to flirt with the actresses on his show.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Paras Kalnawat and Sana Sayyad are both excited to be a part of Shraddha Arya starrer Kundali Bhagya.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Tejasswi Prakash was spotted at the airport welcoming her brother Pratik and Karan Dabby. Tejasswi seemed super excited to be reunited with her brother.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Shiv Thakare seemed in a very happy mood and why not, he bought his first car on his own! He is now a proud owner of Harrier.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Ayesha Singh and Harshad Arora continue to impress while Pakhi's move against Bhavani Kaku will leave fans shellshocked.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!