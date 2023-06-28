TOP 10 TV News: Ayesha Singh, Dipika Kakar grab headlines

Charu Asopa broke down while leaving Ziana at home. Rajeev will take care of Ziana for a day. 

Ankita Lokhande shared a video with Vicky Jain and it got flak. Netizens called her vulgar and cheap. 

Ayesha Singh rubbished the rumours of the channel making her and Neil Bhatt sign the bond of 5 years while exclusively talking to BollywoodLife. 

Shaheer Sheikh reveals that Erica Fernandes and he wanted to work in a music video but things did not work out. 

The makers of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin have approached Bollywood writers for the story. It will surely boost the TRPs. 

Dipika Kakar's video when welcoming her baby boy with Shoaib Ibrahim is too priceless.

Ramanand Sagar's Ramayan is going to be telecast on 3rd July on Shemaroo Tv. 

Sreejita De shares that she is bothered about Abdu Rozik and Shiv Thakare not being able to attend her wedding due to Khatron Ke Khiladi 13. 

In Anupamaa, Shahs will apologize to Anu. 

Anuj will slap Maaya for cursing Anu. 

In Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Abhir will ask Akshara-Abhinav about custody. 

Akshara's panic attack will bring Abhimanyu to her doorstep. 

