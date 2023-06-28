TOP 10 TV News: Ayesha Singh, Dipika Kakar grab headlines
Shivani Pawaskar
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jun 28, 2023
Charu Asopa broke down while leaving Ziana at home. Rajeev will take care of Ziana for a day.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Ankita Lokhande shared a video with Vicky Jain and it got flak. Netizens called her vulgar and cheap.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Ayesha Singh rubbished the rumours of the channel making her and Neil Bhatt sign the bond of 5 years while exclusively talking to BollywoodLife.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Shaheer Sheikh reveals that Erica Fernandes and he wanted to work in a music video but things did not work out.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The makers of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin have approached Bollywood writers for the story. It will surely boost the TRPs.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Dipika Kakar's video when welcoming her baby boy with Shoaib Ibrahim is too priceless.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Ramanand Sagar's Ramayan is going to be telecast on 3rd July on Shemaroo Tv.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Sreejita De shares that she is bothered about Abdu Rozik and Shiv Thakare not being able to attend her wedding due to Khatron Ke Khiladi 13.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
In Anupamaa, Shahs will apologize to Anu.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Anuj will slap Maaya for cursing Anu.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
In Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Abhir will ask Akshara-Abhinav about custody.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Akshara's panic attack will bring Abhimanyu to her doorstep.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Top 10 Bollywood celebs accused of throwing tantrums on sets
Find Out More