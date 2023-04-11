TOP 10 Viral TV News Today
Shivani Pawaskar
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Apr 11, 2023
As per a report in TellyChakkar, Salman Khan will be promoting his film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan on The Kapil Sharma Show.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Jay Soni expressed his gratitude for all the love and warmth from Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai cast members and also fans as he completes 100 episodes on the show.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Rubina Dilaik's fans had been misusing her images and videos to promote betting apps. But the actress called them out saying that she will never promote such things.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
A clip of old Ramayan was aired in a pub in Noida. The bar manager, co-owner and also the DJ were booked as a case was registered against them for hurting religious sentiments.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Anupamaa fame Gaurav Khanna reunited with Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin's Ayesha Singh at Rupali Ganguly's birthday bash. They joked about Anupamaa X GHKPM mahasangam.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Tejasswi Prakash was slammed by the fans of Shehnaaz Gill. The Nagain 6 actress wore a blazer over a tube dress which the latter's fans alleged was copied from Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan actress.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Tina Datta and Jay Bhanushali's TV show Hum Rahe Na Hum is getting a thumbs up from the audience on Twitter. They are in love with the storyline.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Talking about Rupali's birthday bash, loads of celebs including Shivangi Joshi, Satish Shah and more joined her. However, Harshad Chopda-Pranali Rathod stole hearts.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Shoaib Ibrahim responded to a fan who asked him about Dipika Kakar eating unhealthy food during pregnancy. Shoaib calmy replied that she is taking care and eating as per her cravings.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Arti Singh is soon going to make a comeback on TV. This time she will play a negative role in a show called Shravani.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Crazy things celebrities have done in love
Find Out More