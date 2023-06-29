Top 10 TV News: Gauahar Khan, Sumbul Touqeer grab eyeballs with their Eid Al Adha 2023 posts

Urmimala Banerjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jun 29, 2023

Top Headlines

Here is a look at the top 12 main news of the day from the world of TV

Sumbul Touqeer Khan

Sumbul Touqeer Khan shared pics with her father's new wife on the occasion of Eid Al Adha 2023.

Gauahar Khan

Gauahar Khan shared a pic of her son Zeehan on Eid Al Adha 2023. He got his first cap from Zaid Darbar

Falaq Naaz

Falaq Naaz gets slammed by social media for using gay as a slur against Abhishek Malhan.

Sapnon Ki Chhalang

Megha Ray and team have wrapped up the shoot of Sapnon Ki Chhalang. The show went off air within months

Jad Hadid

Jad Hadid has earned the ire of netizens after cozying up with Manisha Rani after Jiya Shankar and Akanksha Puri

Harshad Chopda

Old pics of Harshad Chopda with Vahbiz Dorabjee have come online. Fans wondered if they ever dated.

KBC 15

The first promo of Amitabh Bachchan's Kaun Banega Crorepati 15 is out. Fans have varied reactions.

Soundous Moufakir

After Sheezan M Khan, it is Soundous Moufakir who has been eliminated from Rohit Shetty's Khatron Ke Khiladi 13

Abdu Rozik

Abdu Rozik has confirmed that he will be entering Bigg Boss OTT 2 as a guest

Anupamaa

Rupali Ganguly, Anuj Kapadia's Anupamaa tops TRP charts for week 25. The show got 2.9 ratings.

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin got TRPs of 2.3. The plane hijack and SaiRat track brought in numbers

