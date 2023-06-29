Top 10 TV News: Gauahar Khan, Sumbul Touqeer grab eyeballs with their Eid Al Adha 2023 posts

Here is a look at the top 12 main news of the day from the world of TVSource: Bollywoodlife.com
Sumbul Touqeer Khan shared pics with her father's new wife on the occasion of Eid Al Adha 2023.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Gauahar Khan shared a pic of her son Zeehan on Eid Al Adha 2023. He got his first cap from Zaid DarbarSource: Bollywoodlife.com
Falaq Naaz gets slammed by social media for using gay as a slur against Abhishek Malhan.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Megha Ray and team have wrapped up the shoot of Sapnon Ki Chhalang. The show went off air within monthsSource: Bollywoodlife.com
Jad Hadid has earned the ire of netizens after cozying up with Manisha Rani after Jiya Shankar and Akanksha PuriSource: Bollywoodlife.com
Old pics of Harshad Chopda with Vahbiz Dorabjee have come online. Fans wondered if they ever dated.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The first promo of Amitabh Bachchan's Kaun Banega Crorepati 15 is out. Fans have varied reactions.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
After Sheezan M Khan, it is Soundous Moufakir who has been eliminated from Rohit Shetty's Khatron Ke Khiladi 13Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Abdu Rozik has confirmed that he will be entering Bigg Boss OTT 2 as a guestSource: Bollywoodlife.com
Rupali Ganguly, Anuj Kapadia's Anupamaa tops TRP charts for week 25. The show got 2.9 ratings.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin got TRPs of 2.3. The plane hijack and SaiRat track brought in numbersSource: Bollywoodlife.com
