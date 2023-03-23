TOP 10 TV News: Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin star Ayesha Singh leaves fans worried, Kundali Bhagya star Shraddha Arya sizzles in a bikini and more

From Ayesha Singh spilling the beans about her day on sets of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin to Kundali Bhagya actress Shraddha Arya sharing sizzling pics in a bikini and more, here's who and what grabbed headlines in TV News today. 

Shivani Pawaskar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 23, 2023

Kapil talks about content on TKSS 

On What Women Want, Kapil told Kareena Kapoor Khan that the channel recently informed him to not use the word 'mad' as people find it offensive. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Shraddha sizzles

That's Kundali Bhagya actress posing in a sizzling hot bikini on her vacation in Maldives. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Karan-Tejasswi 

Karan Kundrra shared a BTS video from a photoshoot with Tejasswi Prakash and teased her on her hotness quotient. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Is Harshad ready to mingle?

In a recent interview, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin actor Harshad Arora talked about his relationship status. He shared that he is single and focused on his work. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Palak leaves Shweta behind 

Shweta Tiwari's daughter Palak Tiwari is raising temperatures in a sizzling photoshoot. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Ayesha leaves fans worried 

Ayesha Singh recently responded to a fan question on not sharing pics. The actress revealed that she was too occupied and sleep deprived to shoot pics. leaving fans worried. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

TRP Report Week 11

Anupamaa tops but rating drop, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai see an improvement in the rating. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Zeeshan on Kangana 

Lock Upp contestant Zeeshan Khan shared that nobody should take Kangana Ranaut seriously. He says that he is saying no with no malign. He adds that Kangana couldn't take a stand for him when Payal made a remark against her religion. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

MC Stan in a fight 

A video of MC Stan fighting with a fan is going viral. The rapper seems worked up. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Romance in the air 

Dalljiet Kaur and her husband Nikhil Patel are enjoying their honeymoon in Singapore. Their adorable chemistry has left fans gushing. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Navratri 2023: Take inspiration from these TV actresses for that perfect festive look

 

 Find Out More