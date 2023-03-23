TOP 10 TV News: Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin star Ayesha Singh leaves fans worried, Kundali Bhagya star Shraddha Arya sizzles in a bikini and more

From Ayesha Singh spilling the beans about her day on sets of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin to Kundali Bhagya actress Shraddha Arya sharing sizzling pics in a bikini and more, here's who and what grabbed headlines in TV News today.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 23, 2023
On What Women Want, Kapil told Kareena Kapoor Khan that the channel recently informed him to not use the word 'mad' as people find it offensive.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
That's Kundali Bhagya actress posing in a sizzling hot bikini on her vacation in Maldives.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Karan Kundrra shared a BTS video from a photoshoot with Tejasswi Prakash and teased her on her hotness quotient.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
In a recent interview, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin actor Harshad Arora talked about his relationship status. He shared that he is single and focused on his work.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Shweta Tiwari's daughter Palak Tiwari is raising temperatures in a sizzling photoshoot.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Ayesha Singh recently responded to a fan question on not sharing pics. The actress revealed that she was too occupied and sleep deprived to shoot pics. leaving fans worried.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Anupamaa tops but rating drop, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai see an improvement in the rating.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Lock Upp contestant Zeeshan Khan shared that nobody should take Kangana Ranaut seriously. He says that he is saying no with no malign. He adds that Kangana couldn't take a stand for him when Payal made a remark against her religion.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
A video of MC Stan fighting with a fan is going viral. The rapper seems worked up.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Dalljiet Kaur and her husband Nikhil Patel are enjoying their honeymoon in Singapore. Their adorable chemistry has left fans gushing.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!