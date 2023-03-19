TOP 10 TV News: Hina Khan-Harshad Chopda make fans swoon, Shivangi Joshi on trolling of supernatural shows and more

From Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai fans Harshad Chopda and Hina Khan meeting each other to Shivangi Joshi sharing her opinions on trolling of supernatural shows and more, here's what made news in the TV industry. 

Shivani Pawaskar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 19, 2023

Sana Khan announces pregnancy 

Bigg Boss fame Sana Khan took to her social media handle and shared a picture with Anas Saiyad. The two finally made a formal announcement of they expecting their first child. 

Rajeev-Charu mourn the demise of house help 

Rajeev Sen took to his social media handle and shared a condolence post for his house help who passed away due to hear attack. Charu Asopa also mourned his demise.

Shiv shares plans with Mandali 

Shiv Thakare recently bought a car. The Bigg Boss 16 contestant wants to take his Mandali - MC Stan, Abdu Rozik, Sajid Khan, Sumbul Touqeer Khan and Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia for a ride. 

Shikha Singh shares her thoughts 

Kumkum Bhagya actress Shikha Singh revealed that she has been lying on a bed for about 2 months because of a skin allergy after which she developed an auto-immune condition. Shikha then suffered from acid reflux. 

Karan meets the YRKKH cast 

Karan Mehra, Nidhi Uttam, Medha Jambotkar, Neha Saroopa and Ayush Viz had a reunion recently. The pictures brought back many memories for the cast members. 

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin big twist 

In the upcoming episode of Ayesha Singh, Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma starrer Harshad Arora aka Satya's mom is going to enter. She will reprimand Sai believing him to be a lafanga.

Abdu's shocking claims 

Abdu Rozik has refused the claims that Abdu wanted to collaborate with MC Stan for a promotional activity or a song. He instead made a shocking claim that MC Stan has not been answering his calls. 

Hina meets Harshad 

Or should we say Abhimanyu meets the OG Akshara of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Their camaraderie made fans wish they would join hands for a project. 

Eisha recalls being called fat 

Eisha Singh who will be seen in Bekaboo recalled being told to go to a dietician as she looked fat. She also recalled being told she don't know acting and to take acting classes.  

Shivangi Joshi on trolling of supernatural shows 

Shivangi Joshi feels that supernatural shows aren't supposed to be relatable. They are supposed to entertain the audience. Even if people talk about it, it is okay. 

