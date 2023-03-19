TOP 10 TV News: Hina Khan-Harshad Chopda make fans swoon, Shivangi Joshi on trolling of supernatural shows and more

From Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai fans Harshad Chopda and Hina Khan meeting each other to Shivangi Joshi sharing her opinions on trolling of supernatural shows and more, here's what made news in the TV industry.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 19, 2023
Bigg Boss fame Sana Khan took to her social media handle and shared a picture with Anas Saiyad. The two finally made a formal announcement of they expecting their first child.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Rajeev Sen took to his social media handle and shared a condolence post for his house help who passed away due to hear attack. Charu Asopa also mourned his demise.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Shiv Thakare recently bought a car. The Bigg Boss 16 contestant wants to take his Mandali - MC Stan, Abdu Rozik, Sajid Khan, Sumbul Touqeer Khan and Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia for a ride.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Kumkum Bhagya actress Shikha Singh revealed that she has been lying on a bed for about 2 months because of a skin allergy after which she developed an auto-immune condition. Shikha then suffered from acid reflux.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Karan Mehra, Nidhi Uttam, Medha Jambotkar, Neha Saroopa and Ayush Viz had a reunion recently. The pictures brought back many memories for the cast members.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
In the upcoming episode of Ayesha Singh, Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma starrer Harshad Arora aka Satya's mom is going to enter. She will reprimand Sai believing him to be a lafanga.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Abdu Rozik has refused the claims that Abdu wanted to collaborate with MC Stan for a promotional activity or a song. He instead made a shocking claim that MC Stan has not been answering his calls.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Or should we say Abhimanyu meets the OG Akshara of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Their camaraderie made fans wish they would join hands for a project.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Eisha Singh who will be seen in Bekaboo recalled being told to go to a dietician as she looked fat. She also recalled being told she don't know acting and to take acting classes.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Shivangi Joshi feels that supernatural shows aren't supposed to be relatable. They are supposed to entertain the audience. Even if people talk about it, it is okay.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
