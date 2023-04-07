TOP 10 viral TV News of the day 

Shivani Pawaskar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Apr 07, 2023

Apurva Agnihotri is reportedly re-entering Anupamaa. This time, he will help out Anuj. 

Dheeraj Dhoopar revealed that he has become more responsible after becoming a parent. He still spends time with friends and go on vacations like before. 

Shweta Tiwari poked fun at her daughter Palak Tiwari. Palak is known for her photoshoots, this time Shweta trolled her, in good humour of course.  

In an interview, Hina Khan reacted to comparisons with Priyanka Chopra sharing that she is nowhere close but admires and respects the Citadel actress. 

Anas Rashid took to his social media handle and shared sad news wherein he revealed that his father passed away on 5th April. 

Paras Chhabra buys a new house in Mumbai. The actor recently made news of his break-up with Mahira Sharma. 

As per ETimes, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary has backed out of Khatron Ke Khiladi 13. 

Dino Morea shared that he was offered to host Roadies but Sonu Sood eventually bagged the contract. 

Ayesha Singh went time-zoning and gaming with Yogendra Vikram Singh, Ishaan, Mitaali Nag and her kid. The actress shared an adorable video of the same online. 

Pranali Rathod feels grateful to be able to experience the Rajasthani culture first-hand as she shoots for Gangaur. The actress praised her outfit and Rajasthani look. 

