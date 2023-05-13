TOP 10 TV News: Jennifer Mistry, Abdu Rozik and more 

Shivani Pawaskar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | May 13, 2023

Nakuul Mehta is returning to Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 3 with Disha Parmar. The show might go on air on 24th May. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Ishita Dutta and Vatsal Sheth pose for the former's maternity pics.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Abdu Rozik has expressed his displeasure as someone has tried to defame him with the loaded gun controversy. There's no FIR either, Abdu says in a statement. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Tanmay Vekaria remembers Ghanashyam Nayak aka Nattu Kaka on his birth anniversary. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Adnan Khan is all ready to tie the knot. He will have an arranged marriage. The Katha Ankahee actor's family is looking for prospective brides. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Jennifer Mistry slams Mandar Chandwadkar for his comments on her sexual assault allegations. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Sayantani Ghosh feels bad as Ali Baba is all set to wrap up. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Shoaib Ibrahim's sister reveals she suffered a miscarriage but is doing okay as she believes it to be Allah's marzi. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Siddharth Nigam has bought a new apartment in Mumbai. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Krushna Abhishek jokes with Govind Namdeo that they both wouldn't have been on talking terms had his name been Govinda. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

