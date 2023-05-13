TOP 10 TV News: Jennifer Mistry, Abdu Rozik and more
Shivani Pawaskar
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | May 13, 2023
Nakuul Mehta is returning to Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 3 with Disha Parmar. The show might go on air on 24th May.
Ishita Dutta and Vatsal Sheth pose for the former's maternity pics.
Abdu Rozik has expressed his displeasure as someone has tried to defame him with the loaded gun controversy. There's no FIR either, Abdu says in a statement.
Tanmay Vekaria remembers Ghanashyam Nayak aka Nattu Kaka on his birth anniversary.
Adnan Khan is all ready to tie the knot. He will have an arranged marriage. The Katha Ankahee actor's family is looking for prospective brides.
Jennifer Mistry slams Mandar Chandwadkar for his comments on her sexual assault allegations.
Sayantani Ghosh feels bad as Ali Baba is all set to wrap up.
Shoaib Ibrahim's sister reveals she suffered a miscarriage but is doing okay as she believes it to be Allah's marzi.
Siddharth Nigam has bought a new apartment in Mumbai.
Krushna Abhishek jokes with Govind Namdeo that they both wouldn't have been on talking terms had his name been Govinda.
