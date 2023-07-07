TOP 10 TV News: Charu Asopa, Tejasswi Prakash 

Jul 07, 2023

Paras Madaan of Divya Drishti fame will enter Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin 

Aishwarya Sharma turns teacher during Khatron Ke Khiladi 13. 

Abdu Rozik said that he felt Manisha Rani's kiss was a zabardasti ki kiss and that he did not like it. 

Shakti Arora reveals he was offered the role of Virat played by Neil Bhatt in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin. 

Tejasswi Prakash wraps up Naagin 6. It went on for 17 months. The longest to date. 

Akanksha Puri claims Salman Khan put false narratives about her since day one and accuses him of being rude to her. 

Akanksha seems upset about being called a fake alert by Salman. 

Charu Asopa says Rajeev might have said things in flow; while talking about his comment about wanting to get back together. 

She adds that people realise the value of other people once they go away. 

Karishma Tanna will return to TV only if she is offered something mind-blowing. 

Sreejita De and Michael Blohm Pape returned after the white wedding in Germany. 

