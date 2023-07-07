TOP 10 TV News: Charu Asopa, Tejasswi Prakash
Shivani Pawaskar
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jul 07, 2023
Paras Madaan of Divya Drishti fame will enter Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Aishwarya Sharma turns teacher during Khatron Ke Khiladi 13.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Abdu Rozik said that he felt Manisha Rani's kiss was a zabardasti ki kiss and that he did not like it.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Shakti Arora reveals he was offered the role of Virat played by Neil Bhatt in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Tejasswi Prakash wraps up Naagin 6. It went on for 17 months. The longest to date.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Akanksha Puri claims Salman Khan put false narratives about her since day one and accuses him of being rude to her.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Akanksha seems upset about being called a fake alert by Salman.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Charu Asopa says Rajeev might have said things in flow; while talking about his comment about wanting to get back together.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
She adds that people realise the value of other people once they go away.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Karishma Tanna will return to TV only if she is offered something mind-blowing.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Sreejita De and Michael Blohm Pape returned after the white wedding in Germany.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Which actor can get in Sushant Singh Rajput's shoes for MS Dhoni: The Untold Story sequel?
Find Out More