TOP 10 TV News June 16: Sumbul Touqeer Khan's father's pre-wedding, Shehnaaz Gill mesmerizes in her vacation pics and more
Shivani Pawaskar
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jun 16, 2023
Karan Vohra of Imlie fame has been blessed with twin baby boys. His wife Bella revealed the pregnancy just before he bagged Imlie.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Ali Merchant says he feels like whipping himself for marrying inside the house of Bigg Boss.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Adaa Khan who is returning with Wagle Ki Duniya says Good work doesn't get more work.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Sumbul put henna on her hand and even sang songs at the Mehendi ceremony of her father.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 3's Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar gave homage to the OG cast Ram and Sakshi.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Sakshi and Ram's season is still everyone's favourite.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Anupamaa fans are mighty pissed with Maaya still coming between Anuj and Anupamaa.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Shehnaaz Gill wows fans with her vacation pics
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
She looks serene no? Shehnaaz is enjoying her life.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Shagun Pandey penned a farewell note as she shot for his last day for Meet.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Nirjar Patel who previously worked in Mehendi Hai Rachne Wali, Chhoti Sarrdaarni and more shows is going to play a deadly terrorist in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Shoaib revealed that Dipika needs to intake more fluids as the due date approaches. Everything else is fine with her pregnancy.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Indian movies with highest box office collection on opening day
Find Out More