TOP 10 TV News June 16:  Sumbul Touqeer Khan's father's pre-wedding, Shehnaaz Gill mesmerizes in her vacation pics and more 

Shivani Pawaskar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jun 16, 2023

Karan Vohra of Imlie fame has been blessed with twin baby boys. His wife Bella revealed the pregnancy just before he bagged Imlie. 

Ali Merchant says he feels like whipping himself for marrying inside the house of Bigg Boss. 

Adaa Khan who is returning with Wagle Ki Duniya says Good work doesn't get more work. 

Sumbul put henna on her hand and even sang songs at the Mehendi ceremony of her father. 

Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 3's Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar gave homage to the OG cast Ram and Sakshi. 

Sakshi and Ram's season is still everyone's favourite.  

Anupamaa fans are mighty pissed with Maaya still coming between Anuj and Anupamaa. 

Shehnaaz Gill wows fans with her vacation pics 

She looks serene no? Shehnaaz is enjoying her life. 

Shagun Pandey penned a farewell note as she shot for his last day for Meet. 

Nirjar Patel who previously worked in Mehendi Hai Rachne Wali, Chhoti Sarrdaarni and more shows is going to play a deadly terrorist in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin. 

Shoaib revealed that Dipika needs to intake more fluids as the due date approaches. Everything else is fine with her pregnancy. 

