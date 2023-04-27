Top 10 Viral TV News: Shiv Thakare, Anupamaa, Fahmaan Khan and more
Nikita Thakkar
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Apr 27, 2023
Shiv Thakare was spotted at Siddhivinayak Temple before he begins his Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 journey.
Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav Khanna's Anupamaa has once again topped the TRP chart.
To Telly Chakkar, Fahmaan Khan stated that he is single and too focused on his work.
Krushna Abhishek marked his return on The Kapil Sharma Show and teased Archana Puran Singh about Navjot Singh Sidhu's return.
Vivian Dsena shared picture of special gift received on Udaariyaan sets.
Priyanka Chahar Choudhary's cryptic post amidst allegations by Ishita Gupta went viral.
Karan Vohra spoke about leap in Imlie and said that it is something new and unexpected.
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai fans slammed Akshara played by Pranali Rathod for keeping Abhi away from theri son Abhir.
Barun Sobti and wife are blessed with a baby boy.
Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan star Bhumika Chawla said that she felt bad that she wasn't invited on The Kapil Sharma Show.
