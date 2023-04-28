Top 10 TV News of today: Sumbul Toqueer, Anupamaa, Shalin Bhanot and more

New promo of Anupamaa has Anuj Kapadia promising to come back to his Anu.

Contrary to Fahmaan Khan's claims, Sumbul Touqeer Khan said that he has not visited her new house yet, as reported by Telly Chakkar.

Bigg Boss 16's Shalin Bhanot recently bought a swanky new car.

Kaisi Yeh Yaariyaan actress Niti Taylor said that she is not comfortable doing intimate scenes onscreen now that she is married.

To Etimes, Khatron Ke Khiladi 13's Shiv Thakare rubbished rumours of dating Akanksha Puri.

Hina Khan got culture-shamed for wearing a gorgeous plunging neckline gown.

Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra impressed all with their stylish appearance at Filmfare Awards 2023.

Latest reports suggest that Disha Parmar and Nakuul Mehta will come together again for a new show.

Balika Vadhu actress Neha Marda's premature gets discharge from NICU. Mommy brings her little one home.

Whispers suggest that actor Zohaib Siddiqui has been approached for big budget Netflix project.

