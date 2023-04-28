Top 10 TV News of today: Sumbul Toqueer, Anupamaa, Shalin Bhanot and more
Nikita Thakkar
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Apr 28, 2023
New promo of Anupamaa has Anuj Kapadia promising to come back to his Anu.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Contrary to Fahmaan Khan's claims, Sumbul Touqeer Khan said that he has not visited her new house yet, as reported by Telly Chakkar.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Bigg Boss 16's Shalin Bhanot recently bought a swanky new car.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Kaisi Yeh Yaariyaan actress Niti Taylor said that she is not comfortable doing intimate scenes onscreen now that she is married.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
To Etimes, Khatron Ke Khiladi 13's Shiv Thakare rubbished rumours of dating Akanksha Puri.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Hina Khan got culture-shamed for wearing a gorgeous plunging neckline gown.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra impressed all with their stylish appearance at Filmfare Awards 2023.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Latest reports suggest that Disha Parmar and Nakuul Mehta will come together again for a new show.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Balika Vadhu actress Neha Marda's premature gets discharge from NICU. Mommy brings her little one home.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Whispers suggest that actor Zohaib Siddiqui has been approached for big budget Netflix project.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Actors who indulged in steamy romance with older heroines
Find Out More