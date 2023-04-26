Top 10 TV News Today: Urfi Javed, Anupamaa, MC Stan and more
Nikita Thakkar
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Apr 26, 2023
Paras Kalnawat opened up on unfollowing Nora Fatehi and stated the question should be asked to her.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Abdu Rozik attended MC Stan's concert in UAE and even gave him a gift amidst reports of fallout.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Barkha Bisht Sengupta and Indraneil Sengupta confirmed divorce after living separately for two years.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Report in Siasat.com suggests that Sharad Malhotra wil be in Khatron Ke Khiladi 13.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin's Kishori Shahane is happy with the positive response received by Bhavani.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Urfi Javed met Rupali Ganguly at Indian Telly Awards 2023 and complained that she does not reply to her texts.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin's Aishwarya Sharma got compared to Alia Bhatt's Gangubai Kathiawadi over her white saree look.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Rakhi Sawant told Instant Bollywood that she is going to demand for Z security cover from PM.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Sanna Sayyad was sceptical about taking up Kundali Bhagya as she wasn't sure whether her character will be accepted or not post leap.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Anupamaa stars won the Best Jodi Award at Indian Telly Awards 2023 and MaAn fans were thrilled to see them together.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Here's why Mia Khalifa separated from husband Robert Sandberg
Find Out More