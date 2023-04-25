TOP 10 Viral TV News Today
Shivani Pawaskar
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Apr 25, 2023
Arjit Taneja has joined Shiv Thakare, Archana Gautam and more for Khatron Ke Khiladi 13.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Bigg Boss 16 BFFs Abdu Rozik and Shiv Thakare reunited and ShibDu fans had a meltdown.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Sana Sayyad and Paras Kalnawat are all praise for first-time actor Baseer Ali. They are seen in Kundali Bhagya.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Ronit Bose Roy reveals that he is still approached with TV offers but either budget or content doesn’t fit.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Chhavi Mittal has shared a heartfelt post as she clocks a year of her breast cancer surgery.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Pankhuri Awasthy reveals that due to PCOD she didn’t think she was pregnant. She shares that she had been shooting without realization.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Priyanka Chahar Choudhary has been accused of stealing and copying by designer Ishita Gupta.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Fahmaan Khan reveals that the late actor Yousuf Khan aka Zebiko was his stepfather.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Krissann Barretto gets engaged to boyfriend Nathan Karamchandani.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Umar Riaz reveals he and Rashami Desai unfollowed each other on Instagram due to fandom war. He is still friends with Karan Kundrra but they are busy in their respective lives.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: How Sara Ali Khan lost 40 kg
Find Out More