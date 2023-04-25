TOP 10 Viral TV News Today

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Apr 25, 2023

Arjit Taneja has joined Shiv Thakare, Archana Gautam and more for Khatron Ke Khiladi 13.

Bigg Boss 16 BFFs Abdu Rozik and Shiv Thakare reunited and ShibDu fans had a meltdown.

Sana Sayyad and Paras Kalnawat are all praise for first-time actor Baseer Ali. They are seen in Kundali Bhagya.

Ronit Bose Roy reveals that he is still approached with TV offers but either budget or content doesn’t fit.

Chhavi Mittal has shared a heartfelt post as she clocks a year of her breast cancer surgery.

Pankhuri Awasthy reveals that due to PCOD she didn’t think she was pregnant. She shares that she had been shooting without realization.

Priyanka Chahar Choudhary has been accused of stealing and copying by designer Ishita Gupta.

Fahmaan Khan reveals that the late actor Yousuf Khan aka Zebiko was his stepfather.

Krissann Barretto gets engaged to boyfriend Nathan Karamchandani.

Umar Riaz reveals he and Rashami Desai unfollowed each other on Instagram due to fandom war. He is still friends with Karan Kundrra but they are busy in their respective lives.

