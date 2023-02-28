TOP 10 TV News: Rajeev Sen-Charu Asopa's mushy pics, Ayesha Singh fans upset with Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin track and more

From Charu Asopa and Rajeev Sen's post together to Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin fans lashing out at makers for Ayesha Singh and more, here's what made news in the TV section today.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 28, 2023
Pranali Rathod aka Akshara's fans are happy that she has taken a stand for herself in front of Abhimanyu, played by Harshad Chopda.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Sheezan Khan's lawyer has opposed the abetment to suicide charges levelled against the actor and submitted the plea. The hearing on his bail will be held on 2nd March. Sheezan has been in jail since his arrest about two months ago.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Rajeev Sen and Charu Asopa fought a nasty battle last year. But it seems the water is under the bridge right now. Rajeev posted mushy pics with Charu that went viral.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
For Rupali Ganguly, while awards and recognition motivate her to work hard, the real award for her is the TV show and the audience and their love. Be proud Rupali stans!Source: Bollywoodlife.com
In the last couple of weeks, Tina Datta has been missing from the Bigg Boss 16 parties. Fans asked her about the same in a Qna session. Tina revealed that she has been busy shooting in Delhi.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Ayesha Singh plays the fierce Sai Joshi in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin. However, her recent soft side towards Virat (Neil Bhatt) has left fans angry.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Pandya Store fame Akshay Kharodia has been hospitalized. The actor reportedly tested positive for Swine Flu.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Celesti Bairagey and Rajveer Singh starrer TV show Rajjo has finally wrapped up. The cast shot for their last day today. Rajjo began in August last year.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Karan Kundrra lashed out at some solo stans who overanalyze his relationship with Tejasswi Prakash. He assured Tehran fans that all is well between him and Teja.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Fahmaan Khan took to his social media handle and have his and Sumbul Touqeer Khan's fans a treat by sharing some BTS still from the sets of ImlieSource: Bollywoodlife.com
