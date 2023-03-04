TOP 10 TV News: Sheezan Khan gets bail in Tunisha Sharma suicide case, Devoleena Bhattacharjee suggests Asim Riaz to move on and more

From Sheezan Mohammad Khan to Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, Devoleena Bhattacharjee, Dilip Joshi and more have grabbed headlines in the TV section today.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 04, 2023
Sai and Virat fans were having a field day on Twitter upon watching the latest scene of Ayesha Singh and Neil Bhatt. Sai beat Virat thinking he is a goon.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Sheezan Khan who was arrested in abetment to a suicide case of costar Tunisha Sharma has been granted bail after 70 days. Tunisha's uncle said that they will fight the case. Sheezan has given bail on Rs 1 lakh as surety and was asked to submit his passport.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Shark Tank India 2 judge Namita Thapar tried conceiving through IVF but eventually, she conceived naturally.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
If reports are anything to go by, Prince Narula and Yuvika Choudhary will host Nach Baliye 10. They won season 9.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Sheezan Khan's sisters Falaq and Shafaq Naaz are celebrating the fact that their brother, Sheezan have gotten bail. They call it justice.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Devoleena Bhattacharjee reacted to Asim Riaz's comment of Sidharth's win being rigged, suggests him to move on and find new opportunities.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Bigg Boss 13 fame Mahira Sharma revealed in her interview that she once felt that she was not cut out for the industry and wanted to quit acting. Mahira is waiting for the projects to release.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
It was reported that a man threatened Dilip Joshi by calling Nagpur Control Room stating he has 25 armed men outside the Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor's residence. However, Dilip Joshi refused the reports and called it a blessing as he was connected with his friends, relatives and fans and was touched by everyone's concern.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Palak Tiwari has been sharing pictures online. However, netizens have been trolling her calling her plastic, etc ever since she shared her busty pics.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Gaurav Khanna has called Anupamaa the steroid injection of his career. He believes he was the same actor and fans have been recognising his mettle now. Gaurav recalls believing in Rajan Shahi and taking up a role which is 4 years elder than his real self.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
