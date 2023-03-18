TOP 10 TV News: Shivangi Joshi health update, Tejasswi Prakash and brother meet Karan Kundrra and more

From Bekaboo actress Shivangi Joshi sharing her health update from the hospital to Tejasswi Prakash's brother finally meeting Karan Kundrra aka Sunny, here's a look at who and what made the news in the TV section. 

Shivani Pawaskar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 18, 2023

Shraddha to have a double role? 

Kundali Bhagya has taken a generation leap. Paras Kalnawat, Sana Sayyad and Baseer Bob have entered the show. Shraddha plays Paras' mother in Kundali Bhagya. As per the latest report, Shraddha has a double role. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Nach Baliye 10 

As per a report in TC, Nakuul Mehta and Jankee Parekh have been approached for the dance-based reality TV show Nach Baliye 10. Will they say yes? 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

New entries in Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal

Karan Kundrra, Gashmeer Mahajani and Reem Shaikh starrer TV show Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal will see actors Ayub Khan and Kamya Punjabi joining the show. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Vidisha's good news 

If reports are anything to go by, Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain beauty Vidisha Srivastava who plays Anita Bhabi is expecting her first child. The actress is reportedly due in June. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Debina has an imposter 

Taking to her channel, Debina Bonnerjee shared that someone is using her channel's name and logo and is asking for money from people. Debina clarified that she would never do it. She asked people to be careful and not give any money to anyone. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Shalin to attend Dalljiet's wedding?

In an interview with ETimes, Shalin was asked if he will be attending Dalljiet Kaur's wedding today. Shalin is shooting for his show Bekaboo and his focus is on the show for now. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Is MC Stan in trouble?

Last night an hour before his concert in Indore, it was cancelled following the protests from Bajrang Dal activists. Tonight, MC Stan hopes to perform in Nagpur. The activists have also submitted their complaint at the Nagpur police station. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Urfi slams Sonali's comment 

Urfi Javed called out Sonali Kulkarni's statement saying that girls have become lazy and are now seeking rich husbands. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Shivangi gives a health update 

Shivangi Joshi was recently hospitalised following a kidney infection. The actress gave an update saying that she is recovering well. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Teja's brother meets Karan 

Finally, after about a year, Tejasswi Prakash's brother Pratik met Karan Kundrra. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Top 10 looks of Rashmika Mandanna that prove she's a summer siren no one can resist

 

 Find Out More