TOP 10 TV News: Anupamaa, Vaibhavi Upadhyaya, KKK13 and more

From Anupamaa's twists to Vaibhavi Updhyaya's last moments, Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 eliminations: Check TOP TV News.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | May 26, 2023
Imlie actor Karan Vohra and his wife Bella are expecting a child together. They hosted a Teddy bear-themed baby shower. They are expecting twins.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Gori Nagori reveals that she and her team were brutally attacked by her brother-in-law in Kishangrh as she went to attend her sister’s wedding. The police took a selfie with her and did not file a complaint.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Distraught as he is losing the love of his life, Jay Gandhi, Vaibhavi Updahyaya’s fiancé doesn’t want false information to spread. He clarifies that they both were wearing seat belts.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The actress shares that she has not signed up for any daily soaps as it requires utmost focus and dedication for about 1 or 2 years. Sumbul currently doesn’t want to be stuck.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Vahbiz Dorabjee reveals she has been offered Bigg Boss every year and but right now, she doesn’t have the guts to accept the offer. But she says she would love to be a part of it.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Soundarya Sharma, who was last seen in Bigg Boss 16, says she was offered Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 but due to prior work commitments, she could not take up the offer.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Anuj decides to tell Anupamaa the whole truth. He leaves with Ankush who asks him to go to Anupamaa and tell her the whole truth.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
It is said that Malti Devi is Anuj’s mother. And that in the upcoming episodes, Malti Devi is going to reveal the same to Anupamaa.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
It is speculated that two eliminations have happened already. Ruhi Chaturvedi and one more contestant are out.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Sudhanshu Pandey reveals that Nitesh Pandey was extremely happy about the work that was coming his way. He has a couple of series lined up.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Just last night, Salman Khan’s promo video as host went viral.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal actress shares that she has not signed up for anything for now.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!