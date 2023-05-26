TOP 10 TV News: Anupamaa, Vaibhavi Upadhyaya, KKK13 and more

From Anupamaa's twists to Vaibhavi Updhyaya's last moments, Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 eliminations: Check TOP TV News.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | May 26, 2023

Good news

Imlie actor Karan Vohra and his wife Bella are expecting a child together. They hosted a Teddy bear-themed baby shower. They are expecting twins.

Shocking

Gori Nagori reveals that she and her team were brutally attacked by her brother-in-law in Kishangrh as she went to attend her sister’s wedding. The police took a selfie with her and did not file a complaint.

Vaibhavi’s fiancé speaks

Distraught as he is losing the love of his life, Jay Gandhi, Vaibhavi Updahyaya’s fiancé doesn’t want false information to spread. He clarifies that they both were wearing seat belts.

Sumbul doesn’t want to get stuck

The actress shares that she has not signed up for any daily soaps as it requires utmost focus and dedication for about 1 or 2 years. Sumbul currently doesn’t want to be stuck.

Bigg Boss love

Vahbiz Dorabjee reveals she has been offered Bigg Boss every year and but right now, she doesn’t have the guts to accept the offer. But she says she would love to be a part of it.

Soundarya refused KKK13

Soundarya Sharma, who was last seen in Bigg Boss 16, says she was offered Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 but due to prior work commitments, she could not take up the offer.

Anupamaa big twist

Anuj decides to tell Anupamaa the whole truth. He leaves with Ankush who asks him to go to Anupamaa and tell her the whole truth.

Anupamaa upcoming twist

It is said that Malti Devi is Anuj’s mother. And that in the upcoming episodes, Malti Devi is going to reveal the same to Anupamaa.

Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 eliminations

It is speculated that two eliminations have happened already. Ruhi Chaturvedi and one more contestant are out.

Sudhanshu on Nitesh

Sudhanshu Pandey reveals that Nitesh Pandey was extremely happy about the work that was coming his way. He has a couple of series lined up.

Bigg Boss OTT 2

Just last night, Salman Khan’s promo video as host went viral.

Reem Shaikh on BBOTT 2

Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal actress shares that she has not signed up for anything for now.

