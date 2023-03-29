Top 10 TV News Today: Anupamaa star Rupali Ganguly revisits Bigg Boss days, Urfi Javed reacts to Kareena Kapoor Khan's praise and more

Urfi Javed to Rupali Ganguly - Here are all the top TV updates of the day.

Nikita Thakkar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 29, 2023

Urfi Javed

Urfi Javed reacted to Kareena Kapoor Khan's praise and tweeted, 'Whatttttttt, Kareena just said she likes me ??? I’m ded ! Bye . I can’t , wow, is this seriously happening?'

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Rupali Ganguly

Anupamaa star shared some throwback pictures from her Bigg Boss days. Rakhi Sawant could also be seen in it.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Shraddha Arya

The Kundali Bhagya star Shraddha Arya left her fans floored with her stunning pictures from her holiday.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Karan Kundrra

Karan Kundrra hit headlines as a video of him taking part in Iftaar with crew went viral from the sets of Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Shiv Thakare

As reported by Telly Chakkar, Bigg Boss 16 star Shiv Thakare has bagged his first Marathi movie.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Ashneer Grover

Former Shark Tank India judge Ashneer Grover's father passed away at the age of 69.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin upcoming twist is that Virat is going to ask for divorce from Pakhi.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has one again topped the Ormax Media's most-liked TV shows list.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

In Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, we will see Akshara seeking Abhimanyu's help to save their son Abhir.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The Kapil Sharma Show

Sonali Bendre wants to take over Archana Puran Singh's seat in Kapil Sharma's show.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Top 10 films banned in Indian theatres but available on YouTube, Netflix, Amazon Prime and more

 

 Find Out More