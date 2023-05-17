TOP 10 TV News: Ayesha Singh, Harshad Chopda and more
Shivani Pawaskar
May 17, 2023
Disha Parmar says Nakuul Mehta has stopped doing push-ups before every scene in Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 3.
Shivangi Joshi is living it up in Maldives.
Karanvir Bohra joins Tina Datta and Jay Bhanushali starrer Hum Rahe Ya Na Rahe Hum. He will play an out-and-out negative character.
Ayesha Singh was asked by a fan to make a reel with Neil Bhat, she said it is not possible. Fans called her savage.
Anjum Fakih finds a brother in Sheezan Khan while shooting for Khatron Ke Khiladi 13.
Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's Dilip Joshi doesn't want to do OTT.
The reason for the same is that he cannot do Gaali Galloch.
Harshad Chopda celebrated a cozy birthday with the fam and Pranali Rathod.
Harshad's birthday celebrations on sets also saw Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav Khanna.
Dipika Kakar is almost due now and was snapped in the city with Shoaib Ibrahim. The mom-to-be who is heavily pregnant was helped by Shoaib down the staircase.
Jennifer Mistry slammed TMKOC actor and BFF Mandar and revealed that he knew everything about her and the case from the start. He asked her to think about the show. She chose to stand with the facts.
Shehnaaz Gill is enjoying her vacation in Thailand.
