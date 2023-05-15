TOP 10 TV News: Fahmaan Khan, Kapil Sharma and more

Shivani Pawaskar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | May 15, 2023

It was said Daastan-E-Kabul set where Tunisha Sharma died had caught fire. But the makers denied the same. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Fahmaan Khan and Hiba Nawab share the teaser of Beirada. Fans get excited. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Urfi Javed reveals that a lot of Bollywood actresses do not like her and won't accept her. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai producer JD Majethia climbs Mount Everest Base Camp at the age of 54. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai fans feel makers only want to make Abhinav as mahaan and have ruined AbhiRa love story. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Elsewhere, Akshara might use Abhimanyu's anger issues card during the custody battle. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Kapil Sharma and his daughter Anayra walked the ramp for Anu Ranjan's Beti Foundation. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Pankhuri Awasthy and Gautam Rode hosted a baby shower. Shivangi Joshi, Rohit K Verma and more attended the same.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Anupamaa fans are upset with Anu for not learning anything from the past and still hugging Baa as she announces the USA contract. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Anupamaa and Anuj Kapadia fans are wondering if their upcoming sequence together is a dream. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Nidhi Uttam of YRKKH says she wants to explore OTT but is uncomfortable with bold content. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Fahmaan Khan once suffered from the casting couch when a casting director hugged him from behind forcefully despite refusing his demands. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Khatron Ke Khiladi 13: Check the most bizarre and scary stunts on the show so far

 

 Find Out More