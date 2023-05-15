TOP 10 TV News: Fahmaan Khan, Kapil Sharma and more
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | May 15, 2023
It was said Daastan-E-Kabul set where Tunisha Sharma died had caught fire. But the makers denied the same.
Fahmaan Khan and Hiba Nawab share the teaser of Beirada. Fans get excited.
Urfi Javed reveals that a lot of Bollywood actresses do not like her and won't accept her.
Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai producer JD Majethia climbs Mount Everest Base Camp at the age of 54.
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai fans feel makers only want to make Abhinav as mahaan and have ruined AbhiRa love story.
Elsewhere, Akshara might use Abhimanyu's anger issues card during the custody battle.
Kapil Sharma and his daughter Anayra walked the ramp for Anu Ranjan's Beti Foundation.
Pankhuri Awasthy and Gautam Rode hosted a baby shower. Shivangi Joshi, Rohit K Verma and more attended the same.
Anupamaa fans are upset with Anu for not learning anything from the past and still hugging Baa as she announces the USA contract.
Anupamaa and Anuj Kapadia fans are wondering if their upcoming sequence together is a dream.
Nidhi Uttam of YRKKH says she wants to explore OTT but is uncomfortable with bold content.
Fahmaan Khan once suffered from the casting couch when a casting director hugged him from behind forcefully despite refusing his demands.
