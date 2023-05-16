TOP 10 TV News Today: Jennifer Mistry, Rakhi Sawant and more
Shivani Pawaskar
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | May 16, 2023
Pankhuri Awasthy and Gautam Rode are expecting twins.
Dipika Kakar extends solidarity to her sister-in-law, Saba, who suffered a miscarriage. Dipika had a miscarriage earlier.
Jennifer Mistry slams the reports talking about the actress claiming she had a physical relationship with Asit Modi.
Nakuul Mehta reveals he wouldn't have done the show if Disha Parmar have refused to star in it.
Rakhi Sawant claims that Adil Khan Durrani wants to kill her and has given a contract to someone.
Reem Shaikh reveals that it's okay if the audience could not connect with Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal as the show is about to go off air.
Abdu Rozik fell ill when reports of him handling a loaded gun surfaced. He was worried if he will ever get to visit India after the controversy.
Gautam Gulati is working on a big international project. The actor and Roadies 19 mentor is shooting in London for the same.
Aashka Goradia and Brent Goble are looking forward to embracing parenthood. She is looking forward to the humbling experience that motherhood is.
Katha Ankahee actress Aditi Sharma Dev reveals her husband Sarvar is taking care of their son while she works.
