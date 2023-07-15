TOP TV News: Aishwarya Sharma, Kushal Tandon
Shivani Pawaskar
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jul 15, 2023
Tina Datta who was hospitalised shared a heart update. The actress has been discharged.
Gashmeer Mahajani's father Ravindra Mahajani passed away. He was reportedly found dead in his apartment in Talegaon.
Falaq Naaz's mother slammed Abhishek Malhan's brother for roasting their family and relationships.
Krushna Abhishek wants to end his fight with his chichi mama, Govinda.
Due to his prior commitments, Salman Khan will not host Bigg Boss OTT 2 Weekend Ka Vaar. Krushna will take over.
In Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, we will see Akshara completing her LLB course.
Abhir will demand to stay with Akshara, Abhinav and Abhimanyu together. How will they react?
Aishwarya Sharma turned muse for Neil Bhatt in a monokini on their trip.
In Anupamaa, we will see Anupamaa returning to Shah with Choti Anu. Malti Devi vows to destroy Anupamaa.
Kushal Tandon revealed that he would cancel shoots without thinking about the loss he made to the producers and himself.
However, Kushal admits he has grown as a human now and is past that phase.
Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain actress Vidisha Srivastava aka Anita Bhabi is blessed with a baby girl.
