TOP 10 TV News: Sumbul-Fahmaan, Katha Ankahee and more

From Sumbul Touqeer Khan and Fahmaan Khan's fallout to Katha Ankahee is not in danger anymore: Meet the TV Newsmakers.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jun 01, 2023

Main Hoon Aparajita 

Shweta Tiwari and Manav Gohil starrer TV show is going off-air. Manav reveals that while there's no official confirmation on the same, 8 months seem like a good run. 

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin 

Sneha Bhawsar claims that she is not dating Vihaan Verma and that the rumours of her relationship affected her family.

Woh Toh Hai Albelaa 

Shaheer Sheikh and Hiba Nawab starrer is going off-air, reports Telly Chakkar. It might wrap up by mid-July. 

Pavitra Rishta 

Ankita Lokhande shared a video post about Archana celebrating 14 years of the show. 

Sushant's fans comment 

Late Sushant Singh Rajput's fans commented on Ankita's post asking her about not mentioning SSR in her post. 

Katha Ankahee 

Aditi Dev Sharma and Adnan Khan starrer Katha Ankahee will continue its successful run on TV. It is not going to wrap up. 

Barsaatein 

Shivangi Joshi and Kushal Tandon shared new looks and it seems from their new show, Barsaatein. 

Fahmaan-Sumbul 

As per Khabri, Sumbul felt that Fahmaan did not support her when she was in Bigg Boss 16. Speculations are increasing and fans now want Sumbul's clarification. 

Anupamaa 

Fans are upset that Anupamaa is still having a cordial relationship with her ex-in-laws who have time and again put her down. 

Radhika Madan 

Radhika heaped praises on TV saying that whatever she has learned is from TV.

Radhika's previous statement 

Radhika had previously complained about the management not being proper and how actors did not have a say in the script. 

