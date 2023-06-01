TOP 10 TV News: Sumbul-Fahmaan, Katha Ankahee and more

From Sumbul Touqeer Khan and Fahmaan Khan's fallout to Katha Ankahee is not in danger anymore: Meet the TV Newsmakers.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jun 01, 2023
Shweta Tiwari and Manav Gohil starrer TV show is going off-air. Manav reveals that while there's no official confirmation on the same, 8 months seem like a good run.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Sneha Bhawsar claims that she is not dating Vihaan Verma and that the rumours of her relationship affected her family.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Shaheer Sheikh and Hiba Nawab starrer is going off-air, reports Telly Chakkar. It might wrap up by mid-July.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Ankita Lokhande shared a video post about Archana celebrating 14 years of the show.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Late Sushant Singh Rajput's fans commented on Ankita's post asking her about not mentioning SSR in her post.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Aditi Dev Sharma and Adnan Khan starrer Katha Ankahee will continue its successful run on TV. It is not going to wrap up.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Shivangi Joshi and Kushal Tandon shared new looks and it seems from their new show, Barsaatein.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
As per Khabri, Sumbul felt that Fahmaan did not support her when she was in Bigg Boss 16. Speculations are increasing and fans now want Sumbul's clarification.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Fans are upset that Anupamaa is still having a cordial relationship with her ex-in-laws who have time and again put her down.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Radhika heaped praises on TV saying that whatever she has learned is from TV.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Radhika had previously complained about the management not being proper and how actors did not have a say in the script.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
