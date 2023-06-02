TOP 10 TV News: Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, Monika Bhadoriya and more

From Ayesha Sharma and Ayesha Singh reacting to reports of fallout to Monika Bhadoriya slamming fake reports about her statement about Munmun Dutta and more: Check TOP TV Newsmakers.

Shivani Pawaskar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jun 02, 2023

Anupamaa 

Maaya to confess to her ill deeds towards Anuj and Anupamaa. Elsewhere, Vanraj will ask Kavya to give proof about him being the father of the baby. 

Desi Vibes 

BK Shivani is the new guest on Shehnaaz Gill's show. A teaser was dropped wherein the former advised Shehnaaz to treat criticisms the same way she treats appreciation. 

Ayesha on the fallout with Aishwarya 

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meini beauty has unfollowed Aishwarya Sharma on social media. When asked about the fallout, she refused to comment on it. 

Aishwarya on fallout with Ayesha 

Aishwarya has unfollowed Ayesha too. When asked her about the same, the Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 contestant said that she is not answerable. 

Dipika on trolls

Dipika Kakar reacted to the trolling amidst her pregnancy. She says the craziest thing she has heard is about her fake baby bump.  

Katha Ankahee 

Aarav misses his father. He has grown attached to Viaan and wishes him to be his father. Will Katha agree? 

Monika clarifies

Monika Bhadoriya said that she never said Munmun Dutta left the show after being harassed on the set. 

Priya Ahuja talks 

The actress in a recent interview claimed that she was never mistreated on the set even before she married Malav Rajda. She considers Sohail Ramani and Jatin Bajaj as family. 

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin big wist 

Seeing how Sai helped his family reunite, Satya will reunite Sai with Savi and Vinayak. 

Barsatein 

Kushal Tandon and Shivangi Joshi's first promo of Barsatein won hearts. 

Sneha quits 

Sneha Bhawsar has quit Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin. She was given the option to stay post leap, it seems. 

