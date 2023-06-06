TOP 10 TV News: Anupamaa, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah and more

Rupali Ganguly starrer Anupamaa to get a Bollywood celeb entry, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah set gets called a male chauvinistic place and more.

Dipika glows 

Fans showered love on Dipika Kakar as she shared a new pic flaunting her baby bump. 

Shefali gets trolled

The Bigg Boss 13 fame actress shared bikini pics with her husband Parag Tyagi and got trolled. 

Anupamaa 

Fans believe that GuruMaa is Anuj's mother. Anuj touched GuruMaa's feet in the episode which led to speculations.  

Anupamaa twist 

It is said that GuruMaa will reunite Anuj and Anupamaa in the future. 

Divorce date 

Rajeev Sen revealed that his and Charu Asopa's divorce hearing will take place on 8th June. 

Aamir moved by Kapil 

Archana Puran Singh shared a video of Aamir Khan enjoying Kapil Sharma's singing when they all met to catch up. 

Monika on TMKOC  

After Jennifer Mistry and Priya Rajda Ahuja, Monika calls TMKOC set a male-chauvinistic place.  

Monika reveals being suicidal 

Monika reveals that the makers would call her when her mom was hospitalised and misbehaved with her when she passed away. 

Adaa's new show 

Adaa Khan is all set to enter the popular show Wagle Ki Duniya - Nayi Peedhi Naye Kissey. She will play Chinmayee's friend. 

Shaheer on future projects 

Shaheer Sheikh reveals that he has a music video with Hina Khan after WTHA. He shares he is not up for reality TV shows. 

Dharam Patnii extended 

Fahmaan Khan and Kritika Singh Yadav's show Dharam Patnii has got an extension of 25 days. 

Anupamaa update 

As per media reports, a big Bollywood celebrity is soon going to grace Anupamaa. 

