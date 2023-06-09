TOP 10 TV News Today June 9: Dipika Chikhlia trolls Kriti Sanon; Sumbul Touqeer's father remarriage and more

TOP 10 TV News Today June 9: Dipika Chikhlia trolls Kriti Sanon over Adipurush kiss controversy, Sumbul Touqeer's father Hasan Touqeer to get married in coming few days and moreSource: Bollywoodlife.com | Jun 09, 2023
OG Sita of Ramayan trolled Adipurush actress Kriti Sanon saying that current actors did not have emotional attachment to a role.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Sumbul Touqeer Khan's father Hasan is getting married in the coming few days to a divorcee Niloufer. The lady has a six year old child from her first marriage.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Naagin 6 actress Tejasswi Prakash celebrated advance birthday with her fans who gathered on the sets of Naagin 6. The actress was radiating happiness.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Ankit Gupta and Shivangi Joshi will be seen in a new music video, Baarish Aayi Hai. The poster is very romantic.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
It is being said that Akash Jagga has been approached for one of the roles in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin. He is known as Malhar from Dharam Patnii.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Shaleen Malhotra is doing a new show for Dangal TV. The name of the serial is Kaisa Yeh Rishta Anjana.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Vidisha Srivastava and her husband Sayak Paul are set to welcome first baby. She did a bold maternity shoot.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
It is being said that Bigg Boss OTT 2 makers have approached Raj Kundra, Maheep Kapoor and Kunal Kamra for the season.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Ravi Dubey said he battled suicidal thoughts when he failed to clear his mechanical engineering. Spirituality saved him.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Neha Marda and Ayushman Agarwal have named their baby girl Anaya. It means grateful and gracious.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
A video of Kapil Sharma hiding a pack of cigarettes has gone viral on Reddit.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Gashmeer Mahajani said he is unsure about being on Tere Ishq Main Ghayal 2 as his line-up for 2024 is quite hectic. He has work across mediums.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
