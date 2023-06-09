TOP 10 TV News Today June 9: Dipika Chikhlia trolls Kriti Sanon; Sumbul Touqeer's father remarriage and more

TOP 10 TV News Today June 9: Dipika Chikhlia trolls Kriti Sanon over Adipurush kiss controversy, Sumbul Touqeer's father Hasan Touqeer to get married in coming few days and more

Urmimala Banerjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jun 09, 2023

Dipika Chikhlia trolls Kriti Sanon

OG Sita of Ramayan trolled Adipurush actress Kriti Sanon saying that current actors did not have emotional attachment to a role.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Hasan Touqeer remarriage

Sumbul Touqeer Khan's father Hasan is getting married in the coming few days to a divorcee Niloufer. The lady has a six year old child from her first marriage.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Tejasswi Prakash's b'day celebrations

Naagin 6 actress Tejasswi Prakash celebrated advance birthday with her fans who gathered on the sets of Naagin 6. The actress was radiating happiness.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

New Poster Out

Ankit Gupta and Shivangi Joshi will be seen in a new music video, Baarish Aayi Hai. The poster is very romantic.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Akash Jagga in GHKPM

It is being said that Akash Jagga has been approached for one of the roles in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin. He is known as Malhar from Dharam Patnii.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Shaleen Malhotra new show

Shaleen Malhotra is doing a new show for Dangal TV. The name of the serial is Kaisa Yeh Rishta Anjana.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Vidisha Srivastava maternity shoot

Vidisha Srivastava and her husband Sayak Paul are set to welcome first baby. She did a bold maternity shoot.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Raj Kundra in Bigg Boss OTT 2

It is being said that Bigg Boss OTT 2 makers have approached Raj Kundra, Maheep Kapoor and Kunal Kamra for the season.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Ravi Dubey on suicidal thoughts

Ravi Dubey said he battled suicidal thoughts when he failed to clear his mechanical engineering. Spirituality saved him.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Neha Marda baby name

Neha Marda and Ayushman Agarwal have named their baby girl Anaya. It means grateful and gracious.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Kapil Sharma's viral video

A video of Kapil Sharma hiding a pack of cigarettes has gone viral on Reddit.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Gashmeer Mahajani on TIMG2

Gashmeer Mahajani said he is unsure about being on Tere Ishq Main Ghayal 2 as his line-up for 2024 is quite hectic. He has work across mediums.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Samantha Ruth Prabhu's unmissable pictures from her Turkey trip

 

 Find Out More