TOP 10 TV News Today: Krushna Abhishek, Shoaib Ibrahim and more
Shivani Pawaskar
Apr 29, 2023
Charu Asopa was rejected by landlords for being a single mother and an actress.
Maheck Chahal reveals her friends laughed at her when she bagged Naagin for she did not know Hindi.
Shalin Bhanot is ready to travel to meet his son, Jaydon who has moved to Kenya with Dalljiet.
Barun Sobti is looking to be a hands-on dad to two kids now.
Arti Singh was injured on sets of her show Shravani and got 6 stitches.
Krushna Abhishek reportedly takes home Rs 10-12 lakhs per episode for The Kapil Sharma Show.
Priya Ahuja was first approached to play Shivani Bua in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin.
Shoaib Ibrahim says that trolling Dipika Kakar affects everyone in their family.
Erica Fernandes feels doing OTT in between might help break from the less challenging roles on TV.
Rupali Ganguly says after winning hearts in a comedy show, she is glad to showcase her dramatic side with Anupamaa.
