Top 10 TV News Today: Neil Bhatt, Ayesha Singh, Anupamaa and more

Nikita Thakkar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | May 20, 2023

As per a report in India Forums, Neil Bhatt, Ayesha Singh and Harshad Arora are likely to quit Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin post leap.

In Anupamaa, Anuj has finally revealed the truth to Anu and now she will get him out of Maya jaal.

Urfi Javed hit back at Vivek Agnihotri for his comments on 'costume slaves'.

To Etimes, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah star Monika Bhadoriya claimed that Asit Modi threatened to ruin her career.

Reportedly, Bigg Boss OTT has been slightly delayed and will now begin in June.

Rohit Shetty shared a new promo of Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 and said shooting has begun.

Dalljiet Kaur could be seen bonding with step-daughter in new dance video.

Madalsa Sharma said that father-in-law Mithun Chakraborty is happy to see her as Anupamaa's Kavya.

Aishwarya Sharma got injured on Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 sets.

Karan Kundrra rubbished break up rumours with Tejasswi Prakash and said they are happy.

Bigg Boss 7's Ajaz Khan got released from Jail and reunited with family.

