TOP 10 TV News: Nitesh Pandey, Vaibhavi Upadhyaya, Anupamaa and more

From the tragic demise of Nitesh Pandey and Vaibhavi Upadhyaya to Aditya Singh Rajput's mother warning about unverified speculations and more newsmakers of TV.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | May 24, 2023
Nitesh Pandey and Vaibhavi Upadhyaya passed away in very tragic circumstances.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Nitesh Pandey suffered a cardiac arrest while he was away shooting. He was 51 and is survived by his wife and kid.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Vaibhavi passed away in a tragic accident while she was travelling with her fiance. She had just got engaged in February.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Gauahar Khan who welcomed a baby boy just a couple of days ago has already shed about 10 kgs in 10 days. She plans to lose another 6 kgs.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Urfi wears a bikini and leaves her fans gasping for breath as she drops the pics online.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Amba to reveal the truth about Satya's biological father to Satya and the rest of the family members.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Anuj and Anupamaa to marry in the same mandap as Samar and Dimple?Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Nakuul played on-screen son of Nitesh Pandey. He bid a tearful adieu with a letter to his friend and mentor.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Rajesh Kumar worked with Nitesh and Vaibhavi. He and Nitesh were like childhood friends. Vaibhavi became his friend during Sarabhai vs Sarabhai shoot.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Aditya Singh Rajput's mom gave everyone speculating the reason for her son's demise a stern warning saying that it was a cruel thing to do. There have been speculations about drug overdose.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Shweta could give everyone a run for their money with her latest hot photoshoot.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Shiv's team shared an official statement saying that Thakare's Chai & Snacks opening will not take place.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
