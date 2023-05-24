TOP 10 TV News: Nitesh Pandey, Vaibhavi Upadhyaya, Anupamaa and more

From the tragic demise of Nitesh Pandey and Vaibhavi Upadhyaya to Aditya Singh Rajput's mother warning about unverified speculations and more newsmakers of TV.

Shocking demises in TV 

Nitesh Pandey and Vaibhavi Upadhyaya passed away in very tragic circumstances. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Nitesh Pandey's demise 

Nitesh Pandey suffered a cardiac arrest while he was away shooting. He was 51 and is survived by his wife and kid. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Vaibhavi Upadhyaya's demise 

Vaibhavi passed away in a tragic accident while she was travelling with her fiance. She had just got engaged in February. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Gauahar Khan loses weight

Gauahar Khan who welcomed a baby boy just a couple of days ago has already shed about 10 kgs in 10 days. She plans to lose another 6 kgs. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Uorfi Javed's new photoshoot 

Urfi wears a bikini and leaves her fans gasping for breath as she drops the pics online. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin twist 

Amba to reveal the truth about Satya's biological father to Satya and the rest of the family members. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Anupamaa upcoming twist 

Anuj and Anupamaa to marry in the same mandap as Samar and Dimple?

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Nakuul mourns Nitesh's demise

Nakuul played on-screen son of Nitesh Pandey. He bid a tearful adieu with a letter to his friend and mentor.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Rajesh Kumar remembers Nitesh, Vaibhavi 

Rajesh Kumar worked with Nitesh and Vaibhavi. He and Nitesh were like childhood friends. Vaibhavi became his friend during Sarabhai vs Sarabhai shoot. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Late Aditya's mom gives stern warning 

Aditya Singh Rajput's mom gave everyone speculating the reason for her son's demise a stern warning saying that it was a cruel thing to do. There have been speculations about drug overdose. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Shweta Tiwari oozes oomph 

Shweta could give everyone a run for their money with her latest hot photoshoot.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Shiv's restaurant opening delayed 

Shiv's team shared an official statement saying that Thakare's Chai & Snacks opening will not take place. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

