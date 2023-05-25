Top 10 TV News Today: Hina Khan, Anupamaa, TRP list and more

From Hina Khan attending G20 Summit to Gauahar Khan losing 10 kilos - Here are all the top TV updates of the day.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | May 25, 2023
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has taken the second spot on the TRP list week 20. It has beat Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Hina Khan attended G20 Summit in Kashmir wearing a gorgeous Indian wear.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Fans want Ayesha Singh of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin to enter Bigg Boss OTT 2 as per a poll conducted by us.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
In Anupamaa, Anuj will finally reveal the truth to Anu.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
As Ankita Lokhande shared new pics in a saree, fans wondered if she is pregnant.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar's show Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 3 will premiere today.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Gauahar Khan shared a picture revealing that she has lost 10 kilos post pregnancy.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Reem Shaikh said that she hasn't signed anything yet after Tere Ishq Main Ghayal.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia and Javed Mohsin's song Zihaal-e-Mushkil is out now.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Paras Kalnawat took to his social media account to wish Karan Johar.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Sarabhai vs Sarabhai actress Vaibhavi Upadhyaya's prayer meet is going to be held on Sunday.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
