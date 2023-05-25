Top 10 TV News Today: Hina Khan, Anupamaa, TRP list and more

From Hina Khan attending G20 Summit to Gauahar Khan losing 10 kilos - Here are all the top TV updates of the day.

Nikita Thakkar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | May 25, 2023

YRKKH vs GHKKPM

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has taken the second spot on the TRP list week 20. It has beat Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin.

Hina Khan at G20 Summit

Hina Khan attended G20 Summit in Kashmir wearing a gorgeous Indian wear.

Poll result

Fans want Ayesha Singh of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin to enter Bigg Boss OTT 2 as per a poll conducted by us.

Anupamaa twist

In Anupamaa, Anuj will finally reveal the truth to Anu.

Good news?

As Ankita Lokhande shared new pics in a saree, fans wondered if she is pregnant.

Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 3

Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar's show Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 3 will premiere today.

Gauahar Khan's weight loss

Gauahar Khan shared a picture revealing that she has lost 10 kilos post pregnancy.

What next?

Reem Shaikh said that she hasn't signed anything yet after Tere Ishq Main Ghayal.

Song alert

Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia and Javed Mohsin's song Zihaal-e-Mushkil is out now.

Bday wishes

Paras Kalnawat took to his social media account to wish Karan Johar.

Prayer meet

Sarabhai vs Sarabhai actress Vaibhavi Upadhyaya's prayer meet is going to be held on Sunday.

