Top 10 TV News Today: MC Stan vs Abdu Rozik intensifies, Hina Khan at Mecca and more

MC Stan and Abdu Rozik's fight seems to have intensified. All the new TV updates here.

Nikita Thakkar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 22, 2023

MC Stan vs Abdu Rozik

MC Stan and Abdu Rozik's fight seems to have intensified with fan clubs targetting each other with nasty comments.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Harshad Chopda

Priyanka Chahar Choudhary confirmed to us that no project with Harshad Chopda is in the pipeline.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Anupamaa

Anupamaa twist is that Anuj Kapadia will seek divorce from Anu. This has left fans disappointed.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin

In Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, Sai may suffer a suspension and Satya may come to her rescue.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Dalljiet Kaur

Newly married Dalljiet Kaur penned a long note for divorced and widowed and said that people should not lose hope.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Kamya Punjabi

As per reports, Kamya Punjabi is all set to enter Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal and she will be playing warewolf.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Tejasswi Prakash

Tejasswi Prakash shared a glimpse of the Gudi Padwa gift she received from Karan Kundrra.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

HIna Khan

HIna Khan performed Umrah at Mecca along with family.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Shiv Thakare

Shiv Thakare has turned entrepreneur and started 'Thakare's Chai and Snacks'.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Anupam Mittal

Shark Tank India judge Anupam Mittal shared picture revealing that he has suffered an injury.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Kangana Ranaut birthday special: Top 10 bold statements made by the actress

 

 Find Out More