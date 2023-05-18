TOP 10 TV News: Asit Modi, Paras Kalnawat and more
Shivani Pawaskar
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | May 18, 2023
Sanjeev Seth and Lataa Sabharwal have been offered Nach Baliye 10, states TellyChakkar.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Fahmaan Khan reveals he was offered Khatron Ke Khiladi, but the dates did not match as he is shooting for Dharam Patnii.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Paras Kalnawat shares that 80% of the cast would leave Anupamaa given an opportunity.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Monika Bhadoriya calls out Asit Modi’s abusive behaviour 'Wo kutte ki jaisa treat karte hain'.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
She calls out Sohail Ramani as well saying that he is the biggest badtameez.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Dipika Kakar develops gestational diabetes.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Shoaib Ibrahim shares that Dipika gets trolled saying that she is faking her pregnancy using pillows. He adds that it affects them mentally.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Zeeshan Khan and Reyhna Pandit have called it quits.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Chhavi Mittal shares a pic in a bikini, fans can't keep calm over her transformation.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Jennifer Mistry says she only has Rs 80K in her bank account and has 7 people to look after but she will not be scared.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Bigg Boss 11 contestant Sapna Choudhary is going to attend Cannes Film Festival, as per reports.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Krushna Abhishek says Sunil Grover can return to TKSS but it also depends on him.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: TOP 12 Indian filmstars who studied in expensive elite schools
Find Out More