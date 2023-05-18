TOP 10 TV News: Asit Modi, Paras Kalnawat and more 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | May 18, 2023

Sanjeev Seth and Lataa Sabharwal have been offered Nach Baliye 10, states TellyChakkar.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Fahmaan Khan reveals he was offered Khatron Ke Khiladi, but the dates did not match as he is shooting for Dharam Patnii.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Paras Kalnawat shares that 80% of the cast would leave Anupamaa given an opportunity.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Monika Bhadoriya calls out Asit Modi’s abusive behaviour 'Wo kutte ki jaisa treat karte hain'.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

She calls out Sohail Ramani as well saying that he is the biggest badtameez.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Dipika Kakar develops gestational diabetes. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Shoaib Ibrahim shares that Dipika gets trolled saying that she is faking her pregnancy using pillows. He adds that it affects them mentally. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Zeeshan Khan and Reyhna Pandit have called it quits. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Chhavi Mittal shares a pic in a bikini, fans can't keep calm over her transformation. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Jennifer Mistry says she only has Rs 80K in her bank account and has 7 people to look after but she will not be scared. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Bigg Boss 11 contestant Sapna Choudhary is going to attend Cannes Film Festival, as per reports. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Krushna Abhishek says Sunil Grover can return to TKSS but it also depends on him. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

