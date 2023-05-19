TOP 10 TV News: Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 3, Dalljiet Kaur and more
Shivani Pawaskar
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | May 19, 2023
Bigg Boss 11 contestant Sapna Choudhary makes her debut at Cannes 2023.
Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 3 promo was released, and fans gave Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar a very warm welcome.
Dalljiet Kaur reveals she has quit TV and will now focus on her family.
Sargun Kaur Luthra will bid adieu to Yeh Hai Chahatein soon.
She that she cannot play a mother to an actress older than her.
Abhishek Nigam says that though he did not expect Ali Baba to end so soon, he is taking it sportingly.
Ajaz Khan who was arrested in a drug case will get bail today.
Fahmaan Khan says everything needs to come to an end as Dharam Patnii is about to wrap up.
The show will go off-air on June 9, states the report.
Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 might premiere in mid-July.
Pranali Rathod reveals she has rejected Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 and Bigg Boss offers.
Sriti Jha to be paired with Mohit Malik in an upcoming Rajan Shahi TV show.
