TOP 10 TV News Today: Neil-Aishwarya, Chahatt Khanna and more
Shivani Pawaskar
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Apr 30, 2023
Ayesha Singh shares that her family was worried when she decided to be an actress but were supportive of her dreams.
Nandish Sandhu mourns the demise of his brother Onkar. Nandish's brother was battling cancer, as per reports.
Indian Idol 12 fame Mohammad Danish gets married to Farheen Afridi. The wedding was planned before Indian Idol 12 but he kept it a secret.
Erica Fernandes shares she moved to Dubai to get out of her comfort zone. Says, it has made a mature a little more.
Chahatt Khanna shares that social media trolling has affected her mental health.
Pankhuri Awasthy shares that every time she and Gautam Rode sit to discuss baby names, they cannot decide upon any.
If reports are anything to go by, Imlie fame Manasvi Vashisht will be seen in Khatron Ke Khiladi 13.
Nikki Tamboli will be seen in Nawazuddin Siddiqui starrer Jogira Sara Ra Ra.
Harshad Chopda praises Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai maker Rajan Shahi saying that he is very approachable.
Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma have expressed their desire to work in a reality show such as Nach Baliye.
