Top 10 TV News Today: Priyanka Chahar Choudhary in Khatron Ke Khiladi 13, Shivangi Joshi discharged from hospital and more

Priyanka Chahar Choudhary in Khatron Ke Khiladi 13, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin new entry and more top TV updates.

Nikita Thakkar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 21, 2023

Priyanka Chahar Choudhary

Priyanka Chahar Choudhary's latest video left fans suspicious about her Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 entry.

Shivangi Joshi

Shivangi Joshi who was hospitalised has now been discharged.

Hina Khan

Hina Khan will perform her first Umrah with family.

Priya Ahuja

Priya Ahuja of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is the new entry in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin.

Simba Nagpal

Reportedly Naagin 6 star Simba Nagpal has been approached for Khatron Ke Khiladi 13.

Shikhar Dhawan

Shikhar Dhawan has reportedly shot for a special cameo in Kundali Bhagya.

Shakti Anand

In a recent interview, Shakti Arora said that he wasn't hesitant to take up Shakti Arora's role in Kundali Bhagya.

Anupamaa

In Anupamaa, we will see Anuj creating a huge ruckus and blaming Anupamaa for the situation.

Charu Asopa

Charu Asopa gave it back to trolls who questioned why does her daughter Ziana doesn't talk. She said she doesn't talk on camera and she can't force him.

Junooniyat

Rumours have that Junooniyat and Udaariyan may have a joint episode.

