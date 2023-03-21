Top 10 TV News Today: Priyanka Chahar Choudhary in Khatron Ke Khiladi 13, Shivangi Joshi discharged from hospital and more

Priyanka Chahar Choudhary in Khatron Ke Khiladi 13, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin new entry and more top TV updates.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 21, 2023
Priyanka Chahar Choudhary's latest video left fans suspicious about her Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 entry.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Shivangi Joshi who was hospitalised has now been discharged.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Hina Khan will perform her first Umrah with family.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Priya Ahuja of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is the new entry in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Reportedly Naagin 6 star Simba Nagpal has been approached for Khatron Ke Khiladi 13.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Shikhar Dhawan has reportedly shot for a special cameo in Kundali Bhagya.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
In a recent interview, Shakti Arora said that he wasn't hesitant to take up Shakti Arora's role in Kundali Bhagya.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
In Anupamaa, we will see Anuj creating a huge ruckus and blaming Anupamaa for the situation.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Charu Asopa gave it back to trolls who questioned why does her daughter Ziana doesn't talk. She said she doesn't talk on camera and she can't force him.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Rumours have that Junooniyat and Udaariyan may have a joint episode.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
