TOP 10 TV News Today: Shehnaaz Gill on Asim Riaz's claims, Ankit Gupta gives warm welcome to Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and more

From Shehnaaz Gill on Asim Riaz's claims of Sidharth Shukla's Bigg Bos 13 win being rigged to Ankit Gupta reuniting with Priyanka Chahar Choudhary on the sets of his TV show and more. Meet the TV Newsmakers. 

Shivani Pawaskar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 27, 2023

Ignored?

As per a report in ETimes, an insider revealed that Shalin and Sumbul ignored each other inside Bigg Boss 16 party. 

Struggle is real 

Sai Ketan Rao revealed the reason why he wasn't seen on TV after Mehendi Hai Rachne Waali. The actor was busy with family business, music videos and production. He will be next seen in Chashni. 

Ridhi praises Urfi 

Not everyone thinks that Urfi Javed is a fashionista. However, it's a self-earned title for her. Ridhi praised Urfi for paving her own way. 

Anupamaa 

In the upcoming episode of Anupamaa, Kavya will reveal Maya's real feelings for Anuj in front of everyone. 

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai 

Abhimanyu will announce the wedding with Aarohi. Akshara will do tilak of Abhimanyu. Fans are super angry.

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin 

Fans blame Virat for misleading both Pakhi and Sai about their relationships. 

Burning question 

When asked to ask a question to fellow BB contestants, Sumbul wants to ask Tina, 'kitna maza aaya apni beizzati karake'. 

Controversy 

Shehnaaz Gill has chosen to maintain her dignified silence on Asim Riaz's claims of Sidharth Shukla's win being rigged. 

BFFs forever

Priyanka Chahar Choudhary reached Chandigarh and Ankit Gupta gave her a warm welcome and showed his set to her. 

Clarification

There have been reports about Sana Sayyad entering Kundali Bhagya after a leap. However, the actress says that she has not been approached for the show. 

