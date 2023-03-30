Top 10 TV News Today: Shiv Thakare on casting couch, Urfi Javed poses in sports net and more

Rupali Ganguly, Urfi Javed, Shiv Thakare and more top TV stars who hit headlines today.

Nikita Thakkar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 30, 2023

Shiv Thakare

To Hindustan Times, Shiv Thakare revealed that he has never been a victim of the casting couch but has been in uncomfortable situations. He said once a woman called her for auditions at 11 pm.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Mahhi Vij

Mahhi Vij has reportedly tested positive for Covid-19 and is in isolation.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Sharad Malhotra

As per reports, Naagin star Sharad Malhotra has bought a new luxurious house.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Dalljiet Kaur

To Etimes, newlywed Dalljiet Kaur shared that son Jaydon is quite happy to have a complete family.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Urfi Javed

Urfi Javed once again went bold as she made an outfit out of the sports net. She topped it up with gajra.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Sasural Simar Ka 2

As per reports, Sasural Simar Ka 2 is going off air soon.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Harhad Arora

Harhad Arora in the latest interview said that the past two years made for his struggle phase but he was waiting for something significant to make a comeback.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Rupali Ganguly

Anupamaa star Rupali Ganguly and many more stars like Rashami Desai, and others wished fans on Ram Navami.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin

As per reports, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin's TRPs have dipped.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Adnan Khan

Katha Ankahee star exclusively told us that he has produced a short film and it is in post-production stage.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Top 10 times Ponniyin Selvan actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan looked absolutely breathtaking

 

 Find Out More