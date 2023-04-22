Top 10 Viral TV News of Today
As per Siasat.com, Shiv Thakare is charging Rs 5 to Rs 8 lakh per episode for Khatron Ke Khiladi 13.
Sheezan Khan remembered late Tunisha Sharma in his Eid post.
Fans are really excited as Anu and Anuj Kapadia are going to come face-to-face in Anupamaa.
Asha Negi got severely trolled for posting bold pictures on social media.
Shehnaaz Gill revealed that Salman Khan named her Sukoon in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan.
In Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, Virat played by Neil Bhatt is going to doubt Sai-Satya's relationship.
Devoleena Bhattacharjee celebrated her first Eid post marriage.
Abhinav Kohli penned a post for stepdaughter Palak Tiwari and appreciated her performance in debut film.
Urfi Javed got massively trolled again for posing in bikini with friends.
Hina Khan shared stunning pictures from Kashmir from her Eid celebrations.
