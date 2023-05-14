TOP 10 TV News Today: Sidharth Shukla, Aashka Goradia, Jennifer Mistry and more 

Shivani Pawaskar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | May 14, 2023

Ishita Dutta and Vatsal Sheth hosted a baby shower today. 

Sumbul Touqeer Khan gave a pleasant surprise to Shiv Thakare ahead of his Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 journey. 

Aashka Goradia announced the pregnancy with a cute post. 

Zaid Darbar shares the first pic of his and Gauahar Khan's baby boy. says, he is indebted to Gauahar. 

Madalsa Sharma clarifies that she is not leaving Anupamaa.

Ankit Gupta says he would struggle to break out of character during Udaariyaan because of his method acting.

Nakuul Mehta shares he didn't think for a second before signing Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 3. 

Sidharth Shukla fans wished his mother on Mother's Day. 

Jennifer Mistry slams Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah operation head, Sohail Ramani for mental harassment. 

Urfi Javed appeared on Ranveer Allahabadia's podcast. It resulted in the latter losing a lot of his subscribers. 

