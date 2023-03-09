Top 10 TV News Today: Tejasswi Prakash REACTS to breakup rumours, Shehnaaz Gill mourns Satish Kaushik's death and more

Here are all the top TV updates of the day. Many celebs hit headlines.

Nikita Thakkar

Mar 09, 2023

Tejasswi Prakash

Tejasswi Prakash rubbishes breakup rumours with Karan Kundrra.

Shehnaaz Gill

Shehnaaz Gill and many more stars penned notes to mourn Satish Kauhik's demise.

Shubhangi Atre

Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hai fame Shubhangi Atre has decided to part ways from husband after 19 years of marriage.

Fahmaan Khan

A video of Fahmaan Khan from Holi party has gone viral. Fans feel he expressed his love to Sumbul Touqeer.

Kapil Sharma

Kapil Sharma is going to appear on his own show as a guest to promote his film Zwigato.

Aishwarya Sharma

Aishwarya Sharma of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin recently opened up about her casting couch experience and shared that she has been asked to meet up over coffee.

Anupamaa

In Anupamaa, fans will see a major twist as Maya will take Choti Anu away with her.

Dheeraj Dhoopar

Rumours spread like wildfire that Dheeraj Dhoopar is going to enter Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin. But there is no confirmation.

Priyanka Chahar Choudhary-Ankit Gupta

Bigg Boss 16 star Priyanka Chahar Choudhary-Ankit Gupta dropped the new poster of their upcoming song.

Archana Gautam

Archana Gautam reacted to threats by Priyanka Gandhi's PA and said that she does not know why he did so.

