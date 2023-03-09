Top 10 TV News Today: Tejasswi Prakash REACTS to breakup rumours, Shehnaaz Gill mourns Satish Kaushik's death and more

Here are all the top TV updates of the day. Many celebs hit headlines.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 09, 2023
Tejasswi Prakash rubbishes breakup rumours with Karan Kundrra.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Shehnaaz Gill and many more stars penned notes to mourn Satish Kauhik's demise.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hai fame Shubhangi Atre has decided to part ways from husband after 19 years of marriage.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
A video of Fahmaan Khan from Holi party has gone viral. Fans feel he expressed his love to Sumbul Touqeer.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Kapil Sharma is going to appear on his own show as a guest to promote his film Zwigato.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Aishwarya Sharma of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin recently opened up about her casting couch experience and shared that she has been asked to meet up over coffee.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
In Anupamaa, fans will see a major twist as Maya will take Choti Anu away with her.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Rumours spread like wildfire that Dheeraj Dhoopar is going to enter Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin. But there is no confirmation.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Bigg Boss 16 star Priyanka Chahar Choudhary-Ankit Gupta dropped the new poster of their upcoming song.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Archana Gautam reacted to threats by Priyanka Gandhi's PA and said that she does not know why he did so.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
